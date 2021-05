People take part in a demonstration to show their support for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus disease pandemic, in Brasilia, on May 1, 2021. (Photo by Sergio LIMA / AFP)

Brazil recorded 73,295 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,811 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 15 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 414,399, according to ministry data.