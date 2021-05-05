Kyrgyzstan approves transition to presidential system

 Contact Us
Published May 05,2021
Kyrgyztan's President Sadyr Japarov on Wednesday signed a decree paving the way for the country to transition from the parliamentary to the presidential system.

Japarov signed the law which was accepted in a plebiscite on April 11 in a ceremony attended by the representatives of legislative, judicial, and executive organs of the state, according to a statement from the presidential office.

In the presidential system, the members of the Cabinet, high-ranking public officials, and governors will be appointed directly by the president.

A new institution will be established as a public assembly and will offer advisory decrees to the presidency.

In the plebiscite, 79.18% of the Kyrgyz public supported the country's transition to the presidential system.