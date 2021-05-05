Israeli attack on Syria leaves 1 dead, 6 injured

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike over western Syria in the dawn hours of Wednesday, causing casualties, Syria's state media reported.

"Our air defense system intercepted the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them," the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying.

The source, who preferred not to be named, also said that a civilian was killed and another six were injured in the attack.

"A child and his mother were among the wounded, in addition to some material losses in the targeted area," the source added.

For years, Israel has been targeting the sites of the Syrian regime forces and Iranian sites in the country.

Israel rarely claims responsibility on its attacks there.