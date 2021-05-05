Council of Europe aims to increase protection of vulnerable persons

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has adopted an action plan on protecting vulnerable persons in the context of migration and asylum in the member states.

"The action plan aims at addressing main challenges and opportunities identified since the previous Action Plan, focusing on children," the Council of Europe said in a statement.

"The European Court of Human Rights as well as Council of Europe steering committees and monitoring bodies have emphasized the special protection that states need to provide to vulnerable persons in the context of asylum and migration," the statement added.

In the new action plan, it stressed, "vulnerable persons in the context of migration and asylum" are persons found to have special needs after individual evaluation of their situation and are entitled to call on states' obligation to provide special protection and assistance.

"Migrants and asylum seekers face particular challenges, in the Covid-19 pandemic, notably access to healthcare and vaccinations. We are increasing cooperation among member states to protect the most vulnerable persons," said Council of Europe Secretary-General Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

The action plan will remain in practice until 2025, according to the statement.