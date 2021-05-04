US Afghanistan withdrawal about 2-6% done: military

The process to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan is roughly 2-6% complete, the US military said on Tuesday.

That has included about 60 Boeing C-17 Globemasters worth of materials and the US has set aside more than 1,300 pieces of equipment to be destroyed, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The military has also handed over control of one new facility to the Afghan National Army, the New Antonik base, CENTCOM said in a statement.

US President Joe Biden has set a Sept. 11 deadline for all US forces to be withdrawn from Afghanistan, bringing a close to a 20-year war that has cost Washington roughly $2.2 trillion and resulted in about 2,400 military deaths, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.

CENTCOM said it expects to provide weekly updates on progress toward meeting the president's goal.