G7 diplomats discuss Myanmar coup, other global issues

The foreign ministers of G7 countries are discussing a range of "critical global issues" including the coup in Myanmar, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting in London is the first major in-person diplomatic gathering since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and the first gathering of G7 Foreign Ministers since 2019.

The press release said British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab "will lead discussions on pressing geopolitical issues that threaten to undermine democracy, freedoms and human rights" such as relations with Russia, China, and Iran, as well as the crisis in Myanmar, the violence in Ethiopia, and the ongoing civil war in Syria.

Raab will urge G7 nations to take stronger action against Myanmar's military junta, it added. "This includes expanding targeted sanctions against individuals and entities connected to the junta; support for arms embargoes, and increased humanitarian assistance for the most vulnerable in the country."

Pro-democracy protests have taken place in cities and towns across the Southeast Asian country since the Feb.1 military takeover.

The military overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, detained her and other leaders of the National League for Democracy, then cracked down with lethal force on anti-coup protesters.

At least 766 people have been killed since the coup d'état, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.