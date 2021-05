China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3

This photo taken on April 27, 2021 shows empty vaccine vials in a bag as university students receive the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a university in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. (Photo by STR / AFP)

China has administered 279.91 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 275.34 million doses given as of Sunday, up 4.57 million doses.