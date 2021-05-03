Turks in Netherlands distribute food during Ramadan

Turkish expats in Rotterdam, the Netherlands distribute hot meals to needy people every day during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Nilgün Şahin, vice president of the Turkish Volunteers Foundation in the Netherlands, told Anadolu Agency that they provide meals for people with different religions and ethnic backgrounds in Ramadan.

Stressing that the foundation carries out the project with the help of Rotterdam Municipality and different institutions, she said they have received very positive reactions.

Generally larger families in need who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic apply to us, she said, adding that they distributed hot meals to approximately 5,500 people in need during Ramadan last year.

"It is a very successful initiative to establish a bridge of love with the Dutch. I congratulate each one individually," said Saban Disli, Turkey's ambassador to the Hague.





