Two killed, 18 wounded in blast inside Afghan military base

At least two Afghan soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded in an explosion inside a military base that is located at Bagram airfield in Afghanistan's northern Parwan province, officials said on Saturday.

Two local Afghan officials told dpa that a bomb detonated inside a mosque at an Afghan military division that is protecting the Bagram detention centre.

"The bomb was placed in the ceiling of the mosque and it exploded during prayer last night," Parwan deputy police chief Abdul Wasay Rahimi said.

According to Rahimi, the Afghan base is located just a few hundred metres away from the international troops still stationed at Bagram.

Bagram airfield hosts the largest US military base in Afghanistan.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack yet.

It comes as the US and NATO forces formally began their withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday. There had been fears that military forces would be targeted by militants as the withdrawal proceeds.









