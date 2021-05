Eight dead after fire destroys residential building in Russia

Eight people, including two children, were killed in a fire at a residential building in Russia, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The wooden house in the town of Kudymkar about 1,000 kilometres east of Moscow was completely destroyed by the fire.

Pictures of the site showed firefighters searching through the rubble, with few walls left standing.

Investigators are checking why the fire was allowed to cause so much damage, the authorities said.