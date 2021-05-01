Bangladesh ends ban on Turkey, others as flights resume

Bangladesh resumed international flights on Saturday after a 17-day halt ordered as part of efforts to stem a rising wave of coronavirus cases.

The government has also lifted a travel ban with conditions for Turkey and over two dozen more countries.

At the start of April, the South Asian country barred passengers from all European countries, except the UK, and 12 other states that included Turkey.

Passengers coming from any part of the world now have to complete a 14-day strict quarantine at home and will be sent to an authorized hospital for tests if they show any COVID-19 symptoms, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said in a statement.

However, people coming from 23 countries, including Turkey, will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days at government-designated hotels at their own expense.

The 23 countries are Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Chile, Croatia, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Peru, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and Uruguay.

Passengers from Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar will have to complete a mandatory three-day quarantine period at government-designated hotels at their own expense.

No foreign passengers will be allowed from 12 countries -- India, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, [Greek] Cyprus, Georgia, Iran, Mongolia, Oman, South Africa, and Tunisia, according to the CAAB.

Only Bangladeshi expatriates and citizens who were visiting-not residing-in these "12 countries in the previous 15 days are allowed to travel to Dhaka with the condition that they have special approval/authorization from the competent authority of Bangladesh," read the statement.

They will also have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, it added.

Bangladesh reported over 1,450 coronavirus infections and 60 more deaths on Saturday, taking its total close to 760,600, including 11,510 fatalities.

Stringent lockdown restrictions have been enforced in the South Asian country of about 165 million since April 5 and will remain in effect until at least May 5.







