Afghanistan thanks Turkey for FM coronavirus treatment

Afghanistan thanked Turkey on Friday for medical treatment provided to Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar who tested positive for the coronavirus upon arriving in Istanbul earlier this week.

Atmar returned home on Friday after attending an Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan trilateral meeting and recovering from the virus.

"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan expresses its immense gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey for the warm hospitality, and the Turkish health officials for their precious services during Minister Atmar's treatment in Turkey," said a statement.

Atmar was unable to physically attend the conference last Friday due to his positive test.

"All my tests results were negative today and doctors allowed me to travel home tonight and back in harness. My heartfelt thanks to my brother @MevlutCavusoglu and the kind Turkish doctors and medical staff for their care and support," he tweeted.

The conference held on April 23 urged the Taliban to return to the negotiating table and resume peace talks.

All three countries deplored the high level of violence in a joint declaration released at the end of the meeting and emphasized immediate, sustainable and a comprehensive cease-fire as a prerequisite for creating a conducive atmosphere for the success of peace talks.

The three countries reiterated their commitment to a peaceful, sovereign, independent, democratic and united Afghanistan.







