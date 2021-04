Russia adds Navalny's regional campaign offices to 'terrorist and extremism' list

Russia's financial monitoring agency on Friday said it had added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's network of regional campaign offices to a list of organisations involved in "terrorism and extremism".

Russian security forces earlier on Friday detained Ivan Pavlov, a lawyer who is defending Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) in an "extremism" case.