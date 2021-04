In this March 30, 2021, file photo, German federal police officers check passengers arriving from Palma de Mallorca for a negative Corona test as they arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,329 to 3,381,597, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday. The reported death toll rose by 306 to 82,850, the tally showed.