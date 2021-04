Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Montenegrin counterpart spoke over the phone on Friday, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Çavuşoğlu and Djordje Radulovic discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the Balkans, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The two top diplomats last met on March 22 in Brussels, where they attended a gathering of NATO foreign ministers.