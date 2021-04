Chinese President Xi offers to help India fight COVID-19 - state media

China's President Xi Jinping claps after his speech as he and other new Politburo Standing Committee members meet with the press at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping offered to help India fight against the coronavirus pandemic, state media reported on Friday.

Xi also expressed his condolences to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"China is willing to enhance cooperation with India on fighting COVID-19 and provide support and assistance to India," state television quoted Xi as saying.