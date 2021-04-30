44 people killed in stampede at religious festival in Israel

At least 44 people were killed and 103 injured early Friday in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival in northern Israel.

The incident occurred on Mount Meron near the northern town of Safed, where the Lag baOmer holiday was being celebrated.

According to Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post, 44 people died in the stampede and 103 were injured, 44 of which were in serious condition.

Also, a field hospital was reportedly established in the region and there were problems with phone networks due to the density.

The Israeli police have launched an investigation into the stampede.

Six ambulance helicopters were sent to the region for the evacuation of those in critical condition and many medical teams arrived at the scene.

"Tragedy on Mount Meron. We all pray for the healing of the injured. I want to strengthen the rescue forces operating in the area," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter.