Pakistan, Germany discuss Afghan peace, pandemic

The German foreign minister met with his Pakistani counterpart on Thursday during a brief visit to Islamabad and the duo discussed a wide range of issues including bilateral cooperation, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Afghan peace process.

According to a statement from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Heiko Maas met arrived in the capital and met with Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

"The two Foreign Ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said, adding that "Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation and collaboration to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner."

Qureshi also thanked his German counterpart for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative, a World Health Organization-led global facility which aims to provide equitable accessibility to vaccines worldwide.

Earlier this month, during a three-day visit of Qureshi to Germany, Maas assured him of providing 15 million doses of vaccine to Pakistan through the COVAX facility by May.

In addition, Qureshi briefed Maas on his country's support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, as well as constructive contribution to the ongoing Afghan peace process.

He underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by Afghan stakeholders towards a negotiated political settlement, as well as the importance of reducing violence and achieving a cease-fire.

"The Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process," Qureshi said.

Cautioning against the role of "spoilers," the Pakistani top diplomat underlined the importance of commitment and perseverance in efforts for peace, and said that peace in Afghanistan will yield other significant dividends, including enhanced trade and regional connectivity, the statement added.

The two foreign ministers also discussed activities planned by both countries to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.