Moderna says to produce three billion Covid vaccine doses in 2022

This picture taken in Monts, central France, on April 22, 2021, shows vials of the Moderna Covid-19 disease vaccine at Recipharm plant. - Recipharm has been chosen by the American biotech Moderna to produce part of its candidate vaccine against Covid

US pharmaceutical firm Moderna said Thursday it expects to increase global production of its Covid-19 vaccine to up to three billion doses in 2022.

The company said in a statement that it would make new funding commitments to increase supply at its manufacturing facilities.