France should use health pass for access to mass events: Macron

Published April 29,2021
French people who attend events that attract big crowds should use a new "health pass" to gain entry, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with regional newspapers.

"The health pass should not be mandatory for access to everyday things such as restaurants, theatres and cinemas or to go see friends. But for places with big crowds, such as stadiums, festivals, trade fairs or exhibitions, it would be absurd not to use it," Macron said.

Macron also said that from May 1, COVID-19 vaccinations will be made available to obese people over the age of 18.