Mosque in famed square of Istanbul nears opening

A mosque in Istanbul's most popular square is making final preparations to be opened for worship at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Foundation of the mosque, which bears the signatures of architects Sefik Birkiye and Selim Dalaman, was laid on Feb. 17, 2017 in Taksim Square. Its construction has now come to an end.

In the mosque, where 2,250 people can pray at the same time and boasts a parking lot, conference and exhibition halls, preparations are carried out in line with social distancing measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covering an area of 2,482 square meters (26,716 square feet) and nearly 16,500 sq. mt. (177,604 sq. ft.) of construction area, the mosque has wooden wall coverings in the prayer area.

It also features works of calligraphist Davut Bektas and miniaturist Adem Turan, while chapters and verses from the Quran are inscribed at various points.

Buff-colored carpets specially woven in western Manisa province are laid in the mosque, where six calligraphy plates with the names of Allah, Muhammad, Abu Bakr, Umar, Usman and Ali -- Islamic prophet and the four caliphs -- hang in the interior area.

A 8.5 meter-high (nearly 28 ft.) mihrab (prayer niche showing the direction of Makkah) is built, while 60 luminous chandeliers -- 12 mt. in diameter (over 39 ft.) and 20 mt. (over 65 ft.) in length -- are also installed in the mosque.

With finishing touches being made, the mosque is set to open its doors for worship on May 7, the last Friday of Ramadan.



