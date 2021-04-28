GERMANYS CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES RISE BY 22,231

News World Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 22,231

A member of the vaccination center informs people at the entrance of a vaccination center in Duisburg, western Germany on April 26, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 22,231 to 3,332,532, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 312 to 82,280, the tally showed.









