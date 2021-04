News World UK records 2,685 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on Tuesday

UK records 2,685 new COVID cases, 17 deaths on Tuesday

Reuters WORLD Published April 27,2021 Subscribe

Britain recorded 2,685 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Tuesday, according to official government data. That compares to 2,064 new cases and six deaths reported a day earlier.