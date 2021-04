People wearing protective face masks wait to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination centre in Mumbai, India, April 26, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.