People wait at the corona test and vaccination center in Duisburg, western Germany on April 26, 2021, amid the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 10,976 to 3,310,301, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 344 to 81,968, the tally showed.