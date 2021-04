News World China administered total of 229.49 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 26

China administered total of 229.49 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of April 26

Reuters WORLD Published April 27,2021

COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site with a board displaying the slogan, "Timely vaccination to build the Great Wall of Immunity together" in Beijing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)