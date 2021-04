Believers are sprayed with holy water during a service, which marks the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rostov-on-Don, Russia April 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov

Russia on Monday reported 8,803 new cases of COVID-19, including 2,687 in Moscow, taking the national infection tally to 4,771,372 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 356 people had died in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 108,588. The state statistics agency, which keeps a separate count, has reported a toll of more than 225,000 from April 2020 to February.