Russia 'concerned' over situation in Myanmar

Russia is concerned over the situation in Myanmar, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The Kremlin closely follows the situation in the country and condemns any actions, leading to civilian casualties, Peskov told reporters at a phone conference.

"We are very concerned and are watching with great attention what is happening in Myanmar. We strongly condemn the actions that lead to the loss of human life among the civilian population," he said.

But Myanmar has to deal with its problems itself, Peskov added.

At least 745 people have been killed in a military crackdown against anti-coup protesters in Myanmar, according to the latest figures released by a rights watchdog.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said in a daily briefing late Friday that 3,371 people are in detention, 79 have been convicted, and arrest warrants issued for at least 1,118 others.

The violence continued despite a gathering of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders on Saturday in Jakarta to discuss the evolving situation.