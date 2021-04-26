Iran sees new record of 496 Covid-19 deaths in one day

Iran on Monday reported 496 new Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, a sad new record for the country.

The Health Ministry also recorded over 21,000 daily new coronavirus cases, adding to Iran's total caseload of over 2.4 million. The death tally has passed 70,000.

Meanwhile, the country's vaccine roll-out is proceeding slowly. Iran, a country of 83 million which has been hard hit by economic sanctions imposed by the US, has only been able to import some 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses so far.

In addition, the jabs have also not been distributed fairly, according to Health Minister Saeed Namaki. "Seven countries in the world have 85 per cent of the vaccines ... If there's any leftover, other countries will get some, too," Iran's top health official was quoted as saying by news agency Isna.

Iranians, however, have been criticizing the health minister and the government for spending money on nuclear facilities and rockets, instead of preventing the deaths of hundreds of people every day who have been infected with the coronavirus.









