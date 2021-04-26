At least 751 killed in Myanmar since February 1 coup - AAPP

At least 751 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup as Myanmar's military continued to use brutal methods to quell anti-coup protests, a local monitoring group said late on Sunday.

Three more people were killed on Saturday, and the casualties were documented on Sunday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) said in its latest update.

It added that 3,431 people were detained, with 79 of them sentenced.



Even on Saturday, when ASEAN leaders in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta were discussing Myanmar's situation, the "terrorist group violated the dignity of civilians, including women," according to the statement.

In the meeting, the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) has reached a five-point agreement on the Myanmar coup crisis, including an immediate end to the violence.

However, the rights group said it did not stop the junta forces from violence against innocent civilian protesters.

Several people were arrested on Saturday night in the Mayangone Township of Yangon for banging pots and pans in protest of the military coup, the report said.

The detainees were forced to play drums in the streets and the women were forced to dance as the junta forces humiliated them, it said and added: "They were beaten if they stopped dancing or playing music. The junta troops also threw stones at houses who protested by banging pots and metal boxes."

The group emphasized that no agreement or negotiation with the "terrorists" will be possible as the junta will use a violent strategy to extend its rule.

"Action that prevents 'the terrorists' from committing atrocities must be sought so that innocent people do not suffer any longer," it added.

During the leaders' meeting on Saturday, ASEAN agreed that constructive dialogue among all parties concerned must commence in order to find a peaceful solution in the best interests of the people.

The meeting agreed that a special envoy of the ASEAN chair should "facilitate mediation of the dialogue process" in Myanmar.

The meeting was presided by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah from Brunei, the current chair of the regional bloc.

Among the participants of the meeting were the bloc's Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi and Myanmar's junta leader Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, as well as Indonesian President Joko Widodo.





