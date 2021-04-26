Americans' trust in J&J virus vaccine low: Poll

Vast majority of Americans do not trust single-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine after reported risk of blood clot, according to a poll released Monday.

Only 46% of the participants said they think the J&J shot is very or somewhat safe, the ABC News/Washington Post poll showed, while seven out of 10 people find vaccines of Moderna (71%) and Pfizer (73%) safe.

Those who did not receive a jab yet, 73%, said they were unwilling to accept a J&J shot.

The results reveal a heavy hit to trust in the J&J vaccine after US federal health agencies called for an immediate pause for the vaccine as six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clots were discovered.

Blood clots developed about two weeks after the vaccine was administered.

The US has so far registered more than 32 million cases and 572,200 virus-related deaths, according to a running tally of Maryland-based Johns Hopkins University.

To date, more than 228.6 million vaccine doses have been administrated in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





