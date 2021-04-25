Italy reports 217 coronavirus deaths, 13,158 new cases

Italy reported 217 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 322 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 13,158 from 13,817.

Italy has registered 119,238 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.96 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,662 on Sunday, almost unchanged from 20,971 a day earlier.









