S.Africa sees over 1,600 daily virus cases, 71 deaths

South Africa added 1,637 more infections to its coronavirus case tally in the past 24 hours for a total standing above 1.57 million, the health minister said late Friday.

"Today, 71 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported," Zweli Mkhize said in his daily update to the nation. Friday's deaths pushed the nationwide fatalities beyond 54,000.

South Africa, a country with the highest number of infections and deaths on the continent, has so far conducted 10.4 million coronavirus tests, with some 34,000 done since Thursday.

"Our cumulative recoveries today stand at 1,499,110, representing a recovery rate of 95%," Mkhize said.





