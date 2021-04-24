Indonesia finds debris believed to be from missing submarine

Debris believed to be from the missing Indonesian submarine has been found near its last known location, the country's naval chief said on Saturday.

"Several pieces and items were found at the submarine's last location, which are believed to be parts or components attached to the submarine," Admiral Yudo Margono said at a news conference in Bali.

The objects included parts of a torpedo straightener, cooling pipe wrappers, periscope lubricant, and prayers mats used by Muslim crew members.

Traces of spilled oil and other items believed to belong to the submarine were also found, the official said, adding that there were no other ships within a 10-mile radius.

"These objects wouldn't have ever got out of the submarine if there was no pressure from outside or cracks," Margono said.

The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine went missing with 53 crew members on board during an exercise off the island of Bali on Wednesday.

The submarine was built in Germany in 1977 and entered service with the Indonesian Navy in 1981.





