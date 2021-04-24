At least 10 people killed in attacks in two Afghan provinces

At least 10 people were killed in several attacks across two Afghan provinces, officials said on Saturday.

In the capital Kabul, unknown gunmen assassinated four policemen, a university lecturer, and a government employee in three separate incidents, police spokesman Ferdows Faramarz said.

Two of the incidents happened on Saturday while the third one took place on Friday evening, according to police.

Targeted killings are on the rise in Kabul after a few weeks of relative calm. Security forces, government employees, activists, and journalists are often the targets.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the majority of the attacks happening in the Afghan capital.

In the country's south-eastern Ghazni province, at least four civilians were killed in a roadside bomb blast, local officials said.

Another two civilians were wounded when the bomb hit their vehicle as they drove in the provincial capital, the governor's spokesman Wahidullah Jumazada said.

Local officials blamed Taliban militants for the explosion, but no group has publicly claimed responsibility.

Roadside bombs are a weapon of choice for the Taliban to target government security forces, however they more often result in civilian casualties.