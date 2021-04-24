Argentine transport minister dies in traffic accident

Argentine Transport Minister Mario Meoni died late on Friday in a traffic accident about 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of Buenos Aires, the government said in a statement.

The accident occurred when Meoni was driving alone during a storm to Junin, his home city. Local radio station FM VALL posted footage of firefighters attending to the overturned vehicle.

"With his death, Argentina loses a thorough, tireless and honest politician and an exemplary official," President Alberto Fernández said in a statement.

Meoni, 56, was married with two children. He had been transport minister since December 2019, when Fernandez assumed the presidency.