'Using 1915 incidents for politics saddens Armenians'

"It saddens us to see that the suffering of our people and the suffering of our ancestors are instrumentalized by some countries for everyday political purposes," Sahak Mashalian, head of the Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, said on Friday.

"The tension caused by the usage of the issue in parliamentary agendas for decades has not served the rapprochement of the two nations, on the contrary, it provokes hostile feelings and delays peace," he said.

Underlining that firstly, friendship and sincerity must be reinforced between Turkish and Armenian nations, Mashalian said the evaluation of the historical incidents would be far more constructive and satisfactory under these conditions.

He added that third-party countries are expected to provide an encouraging contribution in this direction.

Mashalian told Anadolu Agency regarding the incidents of 1915, "We, just like our predecessors and late patriarchs, will continue to wish for peace, friendship and well-being between Turks and Armenians. We will encourage the rebuilding of the relations based on neighborhood and common grounds speedily."

He mentioned that as neighboring countries, Turkey and Armenia are destined to co-exist considering their geographical locations and historical experiences.

"We prefer to be one of those who hopefully expect the revival of neighborly relations, which are unique to these lands and exist in the traditions of the two communities, between Turkey and Armenia's authorities," he added.