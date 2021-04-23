Turkey neutralizes 4 YPG/PKK terrorists in N.Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized four YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were neutralized as they "attempted to disrupt the environment of peace and security" in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said on Twitter, adding that the terrorists "opened harassing fire."

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.