Israeli and US officials to discuss Iran at meeting

Israeli and US officials will meet in Washington next week to discuss Iran, according to Israel's state media.

Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi, Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and Chief of Staff for National Security Meir Ben Shabbat will visit the US next week, Kan TV channel reported.

Kochavi, Cohen, and Shabbat will hold separate meetings with senior US officials.

During their meetings, the officials will discuss the ongoing talks between Tehran, Washington and five world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear agreement, the channel added.

Tel Aviv wants the Joe Biden administration in the US to continue the sanctions imposed on Iran under the former US President Donald Trump and not to return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The 2015 nuclear agreement was sealed in Vienna between five world powers (the US, UK, Russia, China and France) plus Germany and Iran.

The six countries are continuing to discuss ways in the Austrian capital geared at reviving the deal, which Trump unilaterally abandoned in May 2018.

The US delegation is not participating in the meeting with the other world powers as Tehran refuses to directly negotiate with Washington until sanctions are lifted.