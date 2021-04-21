China’s Xi to attend Biden’s climate change summit

China on Wednesday confirmed that President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change summit being organized by his American counterpart.

"At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend and deliver an important speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate in Beijing on April 22 through video link," said Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the country's Foreign Ministry, according to state-run Xinhua News.

Biden has invited 40 world leaders to the conference "to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis."

The virtual summit follows Washington's return to the 2016 Paris Agreement after former President Donald Trump pulled out of the climate change accord last year.

