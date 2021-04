Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is inoculated with the first dose of the Astra Zeneca vaccine against COVID-19 after his daily morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City on April 20, 2021. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at his regular daily news conference on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old, who had contracted the coronavirus in January, said he wanted to encourage all older adults to also get vaccinated. "We're sure there is no risk, no danger, that there are no serious side effects," he said.