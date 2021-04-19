Multiple dead, injured in shootings over weekend in US

Multiple people died and many were injured during shootings over the weekend in the US, according to local reports.

Five people were shot in a drive-by shooting at a liquor store in Shreveport, Louisiana. They were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and they have critical conditions, local news outlets reported.

Shreveport Police Department said they are investigating a white Ford car involved in the shooting.

In Texas state capital Austin, three people died dead at the scene of a shooting, which the police identified as "a domestic situation that is isolated," according to a tweet from Austin police.

The police identified the suspect as Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, who is still at large. He was charged with sexual assault of a child last June and resigned from Travis County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect involved in a shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin who killed three and injured three more was located Sunday morning, and he will be criminally charged.

A gunfire broke out at the Somers House Tavern early Sunday after a person got removed, came back later and started shooting, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The incidents come after eight people died and several were injured by a gunman at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana last week.

Recent incidents have restarted debate across the country with regards to the scope of gun possession laws in the US.

President Joe Biden on April 8 rolled out a series of executive actions intended to mitigate the ongoing gun violence "epidemic," calling it an "international embarrassment."