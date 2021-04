People walk past a store as the town is downgraded from a red to an orange zone, after weeks of tight restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Naples, Italy, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

Italy reported 316 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 251 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 8,864 from 12,694.

Some 146,728 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 230,116, the health ministry said.