France says 5,970 people in intensive care units with COVID-19

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks on a street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Clisson, France, April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

French health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with COVID-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier.

France also reported 449 new COVID-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday.