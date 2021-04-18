Pakistani police clash with protesters calling for expulsion of French envoy

At least three followers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan seeking the expulsion of the French ambassador in a fight about the publication of insulting caricatures of the prophet Mohammad were killed in fresh clashes with police in the Pakistani city of Lahore on Sunday.

The clashes erupted after police launched an operation to clear the headquarters of the recently banned group, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP). The group said three of its workers were killed while dozens other were wounded.

"We will not bury our dead till the French ambassador is expelled," Shafiq Ameeni, a senior TLP leader said in a video message.

Police faced stiff resistance from the TLP workers, who pelted stones and thrashed police officers.

At least 11 police officers were wounded, whereas "six others, including an officer, were taken hostage by the TLP workers," Rana Arif, a spokesperson for Lahore police told dpa.

The operation has been put on hold and the police officers had not been released yet, he said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid told media that law enforcement agencies had cleared 191 protest points across the country, while the "situation at TLP headquarter was a bit tense."

Earlier this week, the group launched violent protests demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador as per government's commitment.

France has been a target of such attacks for months now, ever since French President Emmanuel Macron said he supported the right to freedom of speech in the wake of the execution of a French teacher, apparently because the teacher had displayed caricatures of Mohammed that have, in the past, incited rage in the Muslim world.





