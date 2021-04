People spend time outdoors during the third wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Turin, Italy, 17 April 2021. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on 16 April that his government will begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions as of 26 April. IHA

Italy reported 251 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 310 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections edged down to 12,694 from 15,370.

Italy has registered 116,927 deaths linked to COVID-19, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.