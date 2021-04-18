Casualties as passenger train derails in Egypt

Casualties were reported as a train derailed just north of the Egyptian capital Cairo on Sunday.

According to a statement from the National Railways Authority of Egypt, the Cairo-Mansura passenger train 949 went off the tracks in the city of Qalyubia.

It did not confirm any casualties but an official source on the condition of anonymity put the initial death toll at eight, including at least 100 injuries.

Ambulances were dispatched to the accident site as rescue efforts continue.

Last month, two trains collided in Egypt's Sohag Governorate, killing 18 people and injuring scores of others.