Brazil reports more than 3,300 new coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 3,305 coronavirus deaths and more than 85,700 cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said late Friday.

The death toll from the virus rose to 368,749.

The Health Ministry confirmed 85,774 new infections which took the overall count to more than 13.83 million.

More than 12.29 million patients have recovered in Brazil, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in Latin America.

Since first being detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, the virus has claimed more than 2.98 million lives in 192 countries and regions.

Nearly 140 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now more than 79 million, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.