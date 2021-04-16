AFRICAS COVID-19 DEATH TOLL TOPS 117,000

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Africa reached 117,057 on Friday, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The overall caseload on the continent stands at 4,396,556, including 3,943,954 recoveries.

More than 42 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across Africa to date, latest data shows.

Over 1.9 million cases have been confirmed in Southern Africa, 1.3 million in North Africa, 560,800 in East Africa, 447,600 in West Africa, and 145,500 in Central Africa.

More than 13.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 12 million of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, have been administered in Africa so far, according to the World Health Organization.



