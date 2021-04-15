Families in Turkey continue sit-in protest against PKK

Families whose children were abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terror group continued on Thursday their sit-in protest in southeastern Turkey.

The protest in the Diyarbakir province began on Sept. 3, 2019, when three mothers said their children had been forcibly recruited by PKK terrorists. The sit-in outside the offices of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which the government accuses of having links to the PKK, has been growing since then, nearing its 600th day.

Hatice Ay, a protesting mother, said she has not seen her son, Muhammed, since he was abducted by the terror group six years ago.

Ay said her son is sick and should be kept under constant surveillance.

"I want my son from the HDP. I will not leave here without getting him. I am determined," she added.

Nazmi Turan, a grieving father, said he came from the eastern Hakkari province for his 15-year-old daughter, Kadriye, who was kidnapped and taken to mountains eight years ago.

"Most families have reunited their children, we are waiting for good news. Our state is strong. My daughter, if you hear my voice, come and surrender to the state," he said.

Meanwhile, the families met with international relations expert Oznur Kucuker Sirene via videoconference, who talked about themselves on a TV program in France.

Sirene said in the meeting that she was also a mother and that she shared the pain of families.

Separately, relatives of those forcibly abducted and recruited by the PKK terror group held protests outside the provincial office of the HDP in the eastern Van province.

A total of 28 families gathered on Cumhuriyet Avenue and walked toward the HDP office.

Nazli Sancar, whose daughter was abducted and taken to mountains, told reporters that her child was abducted by HDP members.

"When my daughter was 13 years old, she was kidnapped by five HDP members with a vehicle and handed over to a terror group. They abducted her nine years ago in Ramadan. Today is the anniversary of my daughter's abduction," she said.

Separately, Musa Abali said that his daughter was deceived and kidnapped in 2015.

"My daughter was kidnapped when she was 14 years old. She was very successful at school. I have not seen my daughter for six years," he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.